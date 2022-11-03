Not Available

A charming racecar driver is visited by his 20-year-old son who is nothing like his father. Solemn and introverted, the boy is shown the ways of sensual pleasure by his father's mistress, but he falls in love with another young woman. Intending to marry the girl, the young man takes the relationship very seriously. His father, however, believes the boy should have a more carefree lifestyle and decides to intervene by seducing his own son's fiance. This action proves to be a tremendous mistake. This film was one of the many collaborative efforts of producer Hector Olivera and director Fernando Ayala, though they often switched roles between screenwriter, director and producer of each project (No Exit, Funny, Dirty Little War).