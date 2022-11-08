Me, Myself and My Dead Wife

Not Available

Bernardo is a renowned architect and professor at the University of Buenos Aires. He just buried his wife, refusing to fulfill his desire to be incinerated and thrown into “Costa del Sol”. Only when his wife’s grave is desecrated, he decides to take the trip to Spain. With Abel, owner of a bankrupt real estate business, and Amalia, a beautiful public relations employee, Bernardo will be involved in absurd situations to get rid of the ashes of his wife. Bernardo will discover that he didn’t know his wife as much as he imagined.