Me, Myself & Irene

Rhode Island State Trooper Charlie Baileygates has a multiple personality disorder. One personality is crazy and aggressive, while the other is more friendly and laid back. Both of these personalities fall in love with the same woman named Irene after Charlie loses his medication.
|Renée Zellweger
|Irene P. Waters
|Anthony Anderson
|Jamaal Baileygates
|Robert Forster
|Colonel Partington
|Richard Jenkins
|Agent Boshane
|Zen Gesner
|Agent Peterson
|Mongo Brownlee
|Lee Harvey Baileygates
