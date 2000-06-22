2000

Me, Myself & Irene

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 22nd, 2000

Studio

Conundrum Entertainment

Rhode Island State Trooper Charlie Baileygates has a multiple personality disorder. One personality is crazy and aggressive, while the other is more friendly and laid back. Both of these personalities fall in love with the same woman named Irene after Charlie loses his medication.

Cast

Renée ZellwegerIrene P. Waters
Anthony AndersonJamaal Baileygates
Robert ForsterColonel Partington
Richard JenkinsAgent Boshane
Zen GesnerAgent Peterson
Mongo BrownleeLee Harvey Baileygates

View Full Cast >

Images