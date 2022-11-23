Me Mzis Skivi Var Dedamicaze

Not Available

Tbilisi, Georgia, nowadays. April aged 34, just spent a night in jail for prostitution. She is now resuming her work in the run down night life hub in the underground of a luxury hotel. There she meets Dije, a young Nigerian immigrant. He entrusts her his journey to Tbilisi. Originally, believing he was headed for Georgia, USA, he finds himself trapped in an extreme alienation in a country offering no perspective. An odd love emerges between these two human beings while they try to survive together on the margins of society.