Me vs High Heels

Sasha usually appears cool and boyish. This attitude annoys her parents and Arnold and Lola, her friends at school. Sasha does not care until she meets Ronald, and is attracted to him. Then she learns that Ronald is Dina’s schoolmate, and Dina is Arnold’s girlfriend. Then Dina and Dondon, Sasha’s other friend who has a crush on Lola, try to set up Sasha and Roland together. So she has to start looking feminine for Ronald’s sake. She stops playing basketball and even tries to wear high heels. Later, she learns that Ronald only wants to fool around with her. But it is Arnold who secretly has a crush on Sasha as he knows that Sasha’s boyish nature is a reaction to her sister’s rape and death.