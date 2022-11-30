Me, You, a Bag & Bamboo

Not Available

A little girl's voice weaves us through the melancholic minds of Clifford and Chun Li, two strangers sharing a park bench. We follow their naive non-sequiturs, surreal sequiturs, memories and dreams. We dance back and forth through the whimsy of their minds and quirks of their lives which prove to be off-beat, as we are whisked through images of a zoo fresh out of pandas, a head gift-wrapped in a map of Wisconsin, a ziplock bag containing sadness, revengeful hamsters and a robot father playing football with his robot son. Eventually their thoughts become intertwined, and they realize they are not alone, giving them the courage to finally turn to each other and say hello.