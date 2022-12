Not Available

The short is another adaptation of E.A.Poe's infamous tale and follows the descent into madness for the meticulous butler Manfred, whose sole focus in life is the care and comfort of his Master. When perfectionism turns into obsession, he pleads for understanding that he acts not out of madness, but through his most grievous fault. The story of redemption leads into the depths of a troubled soul for whom madness is just a matter of perspective.