A cop Arul (Arya) is on an undercover mission to capture the underworld don Jothi (Ashutosh Rana) who runs a smuggling mafia in Goa. When both Arul and his friend Chandra (Ramanna) plans to arrest Jothi, things go haywire and the rest of the story tells us whether Arul completes his mission by playing a mind game.