Not Available

Meagamann

  • Thriller
  • Drama
  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Nemichand Jhabak Productions

A cop Arul (Arya) is on an undercover mission to capture the underworld don Jothi (Ashutosh Rana) who runs a smuggling mafia in Goa. When both Arul and his friend Chandra (Ramanna) plans to arrest Jothi, things go haywire and the rest of the story tells us whether Arul completes his mission by playing a mind game.

Cast

AryaArul aka Siva
Hansika MotwaniUsha
Ashutosh RanaJothi (King)
Ashish VidhyarthiShrama (Bishop)
Anupama KumarAC Bharathi Chandrasekar
Harish UthamanGuru

View Full Cast >

Images