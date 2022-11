Not Available

Cody Heron moves from Indianapolis to West Hollywood, and goes to a school mostly for gay boys. He meets Jonis Ian and Jamian, who are his guides to school. He then meets Fetchin' Wieners, Kameron Smith, and Reggie George, or the Ken Dolls. They are the most popular boys in school. He develops a crush on Reggie's ex-boyfriend, and things only get worse from there.