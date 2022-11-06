1978

Mean Dog Blues

    Release Date

    March 2nd, 1978

    Former TV documentary filmmaker Mel Stuart tries to inject an acceptable degree of verisimilitude in Mean Dog Blues. A victim of circumstance, country and western musician Paul Ramsey (Gregg Henry) finds himself on a Southern chain gang. Captain Omar Kinsman (George Kennedy) snarls a lot as the obligatory sadistic prison guard, but the film's real villains are Victor and Donna Lacey (William Windom and Tina Louise) as the Bonnie-and-Clyde couple who get Henry into trouble. Listed as editor is Housley Stevenson, the son of the late Hollywood character-actor Onslow Stevens.

    Cast

    		Kay LenzLinda Ramsey
    		Scatman CrothersMudcat
    		Tina LouiseDonna Lacey
    		Felton PerryJake Turner
    		Gregory SierraJesus Gonzalez
    		James WainwrightSgt. Hubbell Wacker

