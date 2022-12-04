Not Available

Harvey has led a cautious and conscientious life until he gets fired and finds out he has one month to live. Throwing caution to the wind, he meets Luke at a bar and confesses he's never broken any rules. Luke responds "Do you want to?," and so the quest begins. Along the way, they accidentally kidnap a woman who joins them on their adventure, but she might prove to be more trouble than they are looking for. "Meant to be Broken" is a crazy journey of law breaking and discovery that culminates in Miami where competing forces catch up to the unlikely trio.