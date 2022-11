Not Available

Two childhood friends - Darren and Gary - re-unite for the funeral of an old acquaintance. Gary boasts of the life he's made in London during the four years he's been away. Darren is still living in the same town they're from. It doesn't take long before the timid and easily-lead Darren, drawn in by his charismatic friend, finds himself in trouble as the pair check out old haunts, mates and ex-girlfriends.