Meat for Satan's Icebox

The obscure town of Satan Place harbors a dark and savage secret. What becomes of runaways and mislead teenagers who have no direction in life? When they have nowhere else to go, they find their way to Satan's Slaughter House! Pretty Cindy Cavateli's life is in shambles after she witnesses her mother's death at the hands of savage slaughterhouse fiends. Cindy and another youth, Christian, try to flee the terrible town, but find themselves, like Hansel and Gretel, in the bowels of the slaughterhouse, where they experience sadistic torture and sexual perversions while they are helplessly held captive in the clutches of the cannibalistic workers. The slaughterhouse of Satan Place is where those who can afford it comes to eat the flesh of the young, like a deli from Hell!