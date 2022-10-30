Meat Loaf - 3 Bats Live

Not Available

The only thing larger than a studio recording of Meat Loaf's epic sound is a live performance featuring his theater-trained voice. 3 BATS LIVE finds the booming balladeer on stage, singing songs from his three BAT OUT OF HELL albums, including "I'd Do Anything For Love," "Bat Out Of Hell," and "2 Out Of 3 Ain't Bad." Meat Loaf may be a card-carrying member of the industry's elder statesmen, but he still knows how to rock as evidenced by this hard-hitting, 18-song collection--and its proud parental advisory label. This release also features videos for "Cry Over Me" and "It's All Coming Back To Me Now," as well as "The Monster Is Loose," an animated short.