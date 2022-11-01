Meat Loaf - Bat Out Of Hell - The Original Tour

Not Available

Meat Loaf s Bat Out Of Hell is one of the most iconic albums of the seventies. Released in October 1977 it has sold in excess of 40 million copies worldwide. In the UK it is certified 10 x Platinum for more than 3 million sales. This concert from the Stadthalle Offenbach in Germany was filmed in June 1978 for the German Rockpalast TV series and perfectly captures the raw excitement of the original Bat Out Of Hell tour with Meat Loaf dominating the stage and the album s songwriter Jim Steinman contributing heavily. Most of the tracks from the album are featured alongside covers of Johnny B Goode and River Deep, Mountain High . This is a superb film of the original Bat Out Of Hell tour.