Meat Loaf: Guilty Pleasure Tour Live from Sydney

2012

64-year-old Meat Loaf hits the stage in Sydney accompanied by an army of HD cameras filming what he announced to fans would be one of his final trips to perform in Australia/New Zealand. The Set-list: Hot Patootie - Bless My Soul/Time Warp If It Ain't Broke, Break It Bat Out of Hell Peace on Earth Living on the Outside Los Angeloser You Took the Words Right Out of My Mouth (Hot Summer Night) Rock and Roll Dreams Come Through Stand in the Storm I'd Do Anything for Love (But I Won't Do That) Two Out of Three Ain't Bad Paradise by the Dashboard Light Boneyard/Freebird/All Revved Up medley Mercury Blues +a 30-minute documentary offering a backstage look at Meat in preparation for taking the stage