Not Available

SETLIST: 01 Running for the Red Light 02 Life is a Lemon 03 Break It 04 You Took the Words 05 Dead Ringer 06 Los Angeloser 07 The Giving Tree 08 Out of the Frying Pan 09 All Revved Up 10 Paradise by the Dashboard Light 11 Bat out of Hell 12 Two Out of Three 13 Anything for Love 14 Boneyard 15 Freebird Jam 16 All Revved Up (Reprise)