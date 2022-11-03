Meat Market 2

Not Available

More than a year after the events of Meat Market, the few survivors, Argenta, Nemesis, and others, struggle for survival against the undead in the ruins of what was once society. In their search for a safe haven they come across what appears to be the last refuge of humanity - a fortified compound run by former motivational speaker Bill Wilhelm and his cult of heavily armed fanatics. But when Argenta is subjected to indoctrination techniques and her comrades imprisoned, she begins to suspect that deep within the compound, more is going on than a simple attempt to rebuild...that Bill and his followers have more than one use for the living and the undead alike...