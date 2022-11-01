Meat Market

Not Available

Animals attacks, says the TV news. But two ex-security agents know the real cause - maybe the real culprits. Shahrokh and Argenta are former employees of a company they knew to be conducting bizarre medical experiments. What has resulted are not animals attacks, but attacks by humans turned into vicious, decomposing, cannibalistic zombies. Their efforts to stem the violence in vain, hunted by the authorities, Shahrokh and Argenta escape the city just as it is engulfed in chaos. Their only hope lies in finding and organizing the few remaining survivors. What they find - three women claiming to be vampires with high-tech weaponry, a deranged and washed-up Mexican wrestler, a wounded soldier, and a scientist who may know more than he lets on - offer more questions than answers. Can this tiny cadre hope to defeat an army of the undead? And if they succeed...will there be anyone left alive?