Meat of Other Times

Not Available

The fury of caged life: 'I wuz framed!' Inconsequent copulation of the straight and the elliptical. Body forms showing their useless beauty, showing that their function is as transmitters of time. Reluctantly, the forms stalk sulkily into light, great nostalgia for the night stillness. The absurdly plinthed and boxed Elgin shards started this work off, form its ossified backbone, also the effects of hard light on soft flesh, sharp lenses freezing meanderings. The grotesque lies in the value broken graven images over your actual throb.