Meat Pie Massacre

Andy has been having a lot of problems lately. His parents are dead in the closet, there's a bloody mess in the basement and he's been having horrific dreams every night. All because of his sister Carrie, a psychopath who runs a small business where she murders people and makes them into pies. She forces him to do the dirty work and getting him caught up in the crimes himself in order to blackmail him if he tries to retaliate. Andy's desperate attempts to free himself finally seem to work when he meets Jessica and quickly builds a relationship with her. But Carrie doesn't like this at all and she'll get him back no matter how many people she has to kill. A deviously delicious tale of carnivorous carnage, meticulous murder and insane love.