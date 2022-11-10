Tripper is the head counselor at a budget summer camp called Camp Northstar. In truth, he's young at heart and only marginally more mature than the campers themselves. Tripper befriends Rudy, a loner camper who has trouble fitting in. As Tripper inspires his young charges to defeat rival Camp Mohawk in the annual Olympiad competition, Rudy plays matchmaker between Tripper and Roxanne, a female counselor at Northstar.
|Bill Murray
|Triipper Harrison
|Harvey Atkin
|Morty
|Russ Banham
|Crockett
|Kristine DeBell
|A.L.
|Sarah Torgov
|Candace
|Kate Lynch
|Roxanne
