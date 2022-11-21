Meatless Flyday

Not Available

A spider tries a number of tricks to catch a fly. A sugar cube on a string fails when the fly cuts the string. The fly does a trapeze act to taunt the spider, but the spider acts as the fly's catcher; the fly gives him a hotfoot. Buckshot dipped in candy coating fails when the spider's magnet also attracts a cupboard full of dangerous cutlery. The spider spots the fly disguised as the bride atop a wedding cake, and disguises himself as the groom. They chase through an electrical conduit, lighting a neon sign, until an air-raid warden shouts "Put out that light!" They return through the conduit, and the spider catches the fly. He's about to carve up the fly when the fly points to the calendar, declaring September 27 to be "meatless Tuesday."