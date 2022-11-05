Not Available

The conflict between innocence and evil is the shortest definition of the leitmotifs of the film. The story is taking place on a winter day in a remote province, far from all major events that shook the world today. A young woman teacher goes to a remote village where he got the first job after six years of waiting. Happy and hopeful that her life finally begins ... The other main feature is similar to it. Male character returns from the war in which, in fact, he was not. The first day of the war he was wounded and spent eight months in the hospital. His first job as a taxi driver on an empty train station where there is not many passengers, but it offers the peace that he needs to overcome his trauma and that gives hope that he is finally something good to happen. But harsh times threaten to destroy the dreams of the teacher and taxi drivers. Fortunately the man who is young like them, but he has completely different goals in life.