Recordings from Knud Rasmussen's 5th Thule Expedition, which took place 1921-1924. With dog sled north of America from the Atlantic to the Pacific - the longest sled journey ever made. In addition to a scientific team consisting of six Danes, he had two Greenlanders on the trip: Arnarulunnguaq (the little woman) and Miteq (the eider). Photographer Leo Hansen was hired in Alaska, November 1923, and filmed the rest of the trip.