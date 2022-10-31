Med lukkede øjne

Not Available

Tom is a renowned author who is about to suffocate from the shame of not having written a new, good book for over 20 years. But then he meets Renee, a young female admirer who gives him a renewed lust for life. Soon, they move together and settle on the country, away from both Tom's ex-wife and his demanding editor. But life in the countryside does not only offer tranquility for the couple in love. Some local people begin to harass the two with a threatening behavior, and their lives are soon turned into a nightmare ...