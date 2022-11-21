Medan staden sover

Not Available

"While the city sleeps" - Jompa is unemployed - and not keen on getting a job. He still lives with his parents who are tired of his attitude about employment and regular hours. Jompa and his friends spend their time at nightclubs, cafés and doing petty crimes. While playing poker, Jompa becomes indebted to the criminal Kalle Lund. Of course, Jompa is unable to pay, but Kalle gives him a tip: an old fetcher has always a lot of money at home, and if Jompa could get his hands on the money, his troubles would disappear... Plot by Mattias Thuresson.