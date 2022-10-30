Meddling Mom

Not Available

Take Carmen Vega downtown and book her! Carmen (Sonia Braga) is guilty as charged of scheming with her two best friends, Marisol and Valeria (Rose Abdoo and Saundra Santiago) to stick her nose in everything in her two adult daughter’s lives. From secretly leaving baby books out for recently wed daughter Yolanda (Ana Ayora) and her husband Rico (George Contreras) to manipulating youngest daughter Ally (Mercedes Renard) into a doomed date with best friend Marisol’s son Pablo (Rafael Amaya), Carmen can’t stop interfering. Now, the notorious mother of good intentions with equally hideous results is about to get a crash course in butting out!