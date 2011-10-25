Medianeras

2011

A romantic comedy full a refreshing global perspective, SIDEWALLS is director Gustavo Taretto's clever and moving ode to the modern people and urban landscape of Buenos Aires. Martin is a neurotic web designer taking baby steps out of the isolation of his one-room apartment and his virtual reality. Mariana is an artist fresh out of a a long relationship. Her head is a mess, just like the apartment where she takes refuge. Martin and Mariana are perfect for each other-- they live in the same street, in opposite buildings, but they never meet. Can the movement of a modern city of three million people bring them together?