Medical Cannabis and Its Impact on Human Health

In this myth shattering, information packed documentary, learn from physicians and leading researchers about medicinal cannabis and its demonstrated affects on human health. Topics include: *What the consensus is from over 15000 scientific and medical trials *What conditions have been proven to benefit from medical marijuana *Its historical use as medicine dating back over 5300 years *Methods of delivery and their different advantages *Government sponsored studies intended to show Marijuana having negative effects that yielded the exact opposite results *Common myths about negative effects of Marijuana and what the research really says about these topics This game-changing movie presents the most comprehensive synopsis to date of the real science surrounding the worlds most controversial plant.