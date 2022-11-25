Not Available

Medical Cannabis and Its Impact on Human Health

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    In this myth shattering, information packed documentary, learn from physicians and leading researchers about medicinal cannabis and its demonstrated affects on human health. Topics include: *What the consensus is from over 15000 scientific and medical trials *What conditions have been proven to benefit from medical marijuana *Its historical use as medicine dating back over 5300 years *Methods of delivery and their different advantages *Government sponsored studies intended to show Marijuana having negative effects that yielded the exact opposite results *Common myths about negative effects of Marijuana and what the research really says about these topics This game-changing movie presents the most comprehensive synopsis to date of the real science surrounding the worlds most controversial plant.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images