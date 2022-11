Not Available

Qin Ming came to Qingjiang City to participate in the sale of new bookmarks, and met Zhang Jingguo, the richest man in Zhangjiang, Qingjiang. When investigating the cause of Zhang’s mother’s death many years ago, he found that Zhang Fuguo’s study was killed, involving Zhang Zhiyang ’s son Yang Zhiyuan and his sister Zhang Jingya Resentment and resentment, Qin Ming found the cause of Zhang Fuguo's death after verifying the murders.