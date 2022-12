Not Available

A modern tale told by the Mediterranean itself, from the coast to the open sea, from microscopic plankton to gigantic whales. It is a poetic exploration of the Mediterranean and its immense riches, undermined by the irresponsible activity of man. More than a simple animal documentary, this film seeks to raise awareness of the need to preserve this sea, which is also our future. Like an ode to life, this documentary takes us on a discovery of fascinating biodiversity.