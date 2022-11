Not Available

In this wry retelling of the ancient Medusa myth, strange, clothed statues of men are appearing all over Greece. Only Perseus, a leader of a gang of modern Athenian thieves, with a strange childhood, holds the answer to the mystery--and it has something to do with beautiful, long-haired women in black. One night his group breaks into the house of one such creature. Filled with low-key humor and suspense, Medusa unfolds in a simple and tantalizing way