Méduse / Frémissements d'Eclats

A film based on Jean-Marc Manteau's electronic creation Frémissements d'éclats (Rustling and cracking). Jean-Marc Manteau worked on the sounds made by wood when split and cut down. I wanted the sound emited by the tree during its existence to echo Medusa's life and death. The projection apparatus multiplies the representations of the Gorgon in order to make it difficult to gaze at her face. Real shots and drawings intermingle during the projection. The treatment of the myth is partly based on Medusa by Jean Clair in which the Gorgon is a terrifying impersonation of woman's sexual power. The Greek myth officially confirms the male deities' supremacy through the beheading of the female character by Perseus. Through the myth, the film tries to show the mechanism of man's violence against any kind of female power.