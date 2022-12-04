Mee Haraka - මී හරකා

Not Available

Gunapala is an illiterate youth living in a village far from Colombo. He produces curd and sells to the driver and conductor of the bus comes from Colombo to the small town close to his village. The city men do not pay a reasonable price for curd. They give Gunapala cloths and porn papers. Though he can't read, he enjoys the pictures in them and his lust is heavily developed. There is no public transport from town to the village. When Yamuna, a school teacher appointed to the village school arrived the town, Gunapala is asked to take her in his cart. She tries to teach him how to read and write. Her modren beauty attracts him. On a day he couldnot control his lust, he abducts Yamuna into the jungle. Later, regretting on what he has done, he commits suicide by burning himself. But the bus driver and conductor continues the deal of porn papers with the next boy who entered into the curd deal.