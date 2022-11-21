Not Available

Meenava Nanban (English: Fisherman 's friend), is a 1977 Indian Tamil-language film directed by C. V. Sridhar, starring M. G. Ramachandran in the lead role, with Latha, M. N. Nambiar, Nagesh among others enacting supporting roles. Kumaran (MGR), a nice adventurer comes to take the defense of the fishermen exploited by Nagaraj (V. K. Ramaswamy), the notable of the place. Kamaili (Latha), his daughter will fall in love with Kumaran. Together, they will continue the fight against the injustice. They will have much to do...