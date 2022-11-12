Not Available

Ellis R. Duncan directs this religious drama about the poet saint Meera (also called Meerabai) (1498-1565). At the film's outset, Meera is forced to marry the King of Mewar (Chittor V. Nagaiah). When she requests that a temple devoted to Krishna be built in the kingdom, the king acquiesces though his newfound queen refuses to carry out her courtly responsibilities. When she places a valuable necklace given to her by a foreign head of state on the temple's Krishna statue, the king loses his temper and has the temple destroyed. Later, as she wanders the streets as a musician, her soul fuses with that of Krishna.