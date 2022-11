Not Available

Story of Gulnara, mother of 142 children, who is being sued by union officials' for child trafficking, sexual and labour exploitation. The object of the claim is the Issyk-Ata resort property, famous for its healing mineral geothermal hot springs, which was donated to Gulnara's orphanage by businessman Afanasy in the 90s, who then renounced the world to enter a convent for personal reasons.