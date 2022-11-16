Meerkat Moonship

Not Available

Gideonette, a timid and visionary girl, lives with her parents in a small town. Her dad Gideon, battles daily to allay her fears about the curse of the Gideon de La Reys. Throughout their family history every Gideon de La Rey died in a freak accident at a young age. In order to prove everyone wrong, Gideon named his daughter - Gideonette. Although Gideonette has had to endure endless teasing about the curse, her dad has tried to convince her that they'll both grow old. When he suddenly dies, her worst fears are realized and she retreats into a dark world where her imagination runs wild.