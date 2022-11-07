Not Available

Meet Him And Die

  • Crime
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

Ray Lovelock stars as Massimo, a young undercover cop with a taste for violence and a thirst for revenge! Massimo gets himself arrested and quickly infiltrates the ranks of the underworld figure serving a sentence. Eventually a breakout is planned and Massimo is to be included. Just about as soon as they hit the street an attempt is made on the boss' (Martin Balsam) life. Massimo acts quickly in helping to save him and that's the in he has been waiting for

Cast

Martin BalsamGiulianelli
Elke SommerPerrone's Secretary
Ettore ManniPerrone
Ernesto ColliSettecapelli
Peter BerlingBavoso
Riccardo CucciollaCommissioner Sacchi

