"Life has given me time. However, I've never spent that time to really live." Jen is an ordinary guy with big dreams and hopes. But, time has passed him by. A lot has happened. What has Jen been doing for the past ten years? The political changes have not changed Jen's life that much. What happened then for him was just a vivid dream. That memory has turned into a "film" about an occasion that he had witnessed.