Meet Joe Black

When the grim reaper comes to collect the soul of megamogul Bill Parrish, he arrives with a proposition: Host him for a "vacation" among the living in trade for a few more days of existence. Parrish agrees, and using the pseudonym Joe Black, Death begins taking part in Parrish's daily agenda and falls in love with the man's daughter. Yet when Black's holiday is over, so is Parrish's life.
|Brad Pitt
|Joe Black
|Anthony Hopkins
|William Parrish
|Claire Forlani
|Susan Parrish
|Jeffrey Tambor
|Quince
|Marcia Gay Harden
|Allison Parrish
|Jake Weber
|Drew
