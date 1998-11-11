1998

Meet Joe Black

  • Fantasy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 11th, 1998

Studio

Universal Pictures

When the grim reaper comes to collect the soul of megamogul Bill Parrish, he arrives with a proposition: Host him for a "vacation" among the living in trade for a few more days of existence. Parrish agrees, and using the pseudonym Joe Black, Death begins taking part in Parrish's daily agenda and falls in love with the man's daughter. Yet when Black's holiday is over, so is Parrish's life.

Cast

Brad PittJoe Black
Anthony HopkinsWilliam Parrish
Claire ForlaniSusan Parrish
Jeffrey TamborQuince
Marcia Gay HardenAllison Parrish
Jake WeberDrew

View Full Cast >

Images