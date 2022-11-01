Not Available

Meet Mr. Daddy

  • Drama

iFilm

A little girl is reunited with her reluctant small-time criminal father. Jong Dae is a lowlife conman and gangster who lives in a old trailer in a junkyard by the sea. Not exactly ideal father material. He is (understandably) shocked when, while in jail yet again, a social worker visits to inform him that he has a seven year old daughter called Joon (Seo Shin Ae) who has been living in an orphanage and is on her way to America to be adopted. Little Joon desperately wants to meet her daddy before she leaves.

Ryu Seung-suMa Dong-soo
Park Shin-yangWoo Jong-dae
Seo Shin-AeWoo Joon
 Ye Ji-wonHa Sun-young
Kim Seon-hwaHead Nun

