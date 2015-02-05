2015

Meet My Valentine

  • Romance
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

February 5th, 2015

Studio

Artificial Person Productions

When Tom learns that he has terminal brain cancer, he decides to find a replacement husband for his wife and a father to his daughter, before it is too late. Unbeknownst to his wife Valentine, Tom sets up an on-line dating profile for her, and realizes that he doesn't know much about her anymore. Tom endeavors to get to know Valentine, and learns why he fell in love with her all those years ago... just in time to say goodbye.

Cast

Courtney FordValentine Bishop
Brady SmithMichael
Tim BagleyCrazy Bowler
Jay BlackMac Brown
Lance CharnowDesk Clerk
Anthony StarkeDr. Weaver

Images