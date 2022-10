Not Available

Meet Pocoyo, the unforgettable little boy with a very big personality! Your child will learn through laughter as 3-year-old Pocoyo and his adorable friends explore the world around them. In these charming episodes, Pocoyo enjoys making music, blowing bubbles, solving puzzles, and even watching an egg hath. Filled with sights and sounds perfectly tailored to encourage child development, Meet Pocoyo! is a preschool entertainment especially deigned to delight your child!