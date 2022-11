Not Available

This one is set at a college picnic by the lake, with three musical numbers. "We've Got It Bad but It Don't Do Us No Good" is by a quartet of college men, with ukulele, pennywhistle, and ocarinas. "Sort of Lonesome" is a romantic song, sung straight by Roth. "Me and the Boyfriend" is sung more uptempo by Roth, made comic by her actions as she manhandles her geeky boyfriend.