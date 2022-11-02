Not Available

From the Award winning Preschool Prep Series, winner of Dr. Toys 10 Best Educational products. Learning Colors has never been so much fun! Children will fall in love with these wonderful characters as they "Meet the Colors." This video was developed due to the overwhelming success of Meet the Letters. Children who watch Meet the Colors can easily learn to identify colors by name in a few days. Meet the Colors is designed to teach color names to babies and toddlers while they are learning to talk. You will be amazed at how easily your little ones can learn their colors!