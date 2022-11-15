Meet the Creeps, Vol. 1

Not Available

A hidden-camera comedy that puts unsuspecting people in the cross hairs of comics Jim Florentine, Don Jamieson, KC Armstrong and their band of hilarious predators. In Meet the Creeps, Florentine and Jamieson are out to make people as uncomfortable as possible while capturing it all on camera. The viewers are in on the joke. Those who they are creeping out, are not. There are no happy endings to these pranks. We never reveal to our victims that it was all a big joke. Each bit fades to black as the viewer wonders what the f*ck just happened!