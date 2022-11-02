Meet The Family

Not Available

An African-American family sits down for supper and all hell breaks loose in this independent comedy. Humphrey Rump (Clent Bowers) has told his parents (Beau Billingslea and Marilyn Sue Perry) that he's bringing someone special over for Sunday dinner at their place, hoping to introduce them to his fiancée Lacy (Jennifer Alden) under calm and quiet circumstances. However, when he arrives, Humphrey discovers that's hardly how the evening is going to play out -- his folks decided to also invite his brother Darnell (Donn Carl Harper), sister Eve (Alisa Banks), their grandparents (John Gipsun and Sheridan French) and a handful of cousins and other distant relations. The Rump Family doesn't get along especially well in large groups, and Humphrey and his girl are mortified by the non-stop arguing, insults and off-color ranting. Meanwhile, most of the family is a bit taken aback to discover that Lacy is pretty, polite...and white.