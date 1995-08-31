1995

Meet the Feebles

  • Comedy
  • Music

Not Available

Not Available

August 31st, 1995

WingNut Films

Heidi, the star of the "Meet The Feebles Variety Hour" discovers her lover Bletch, The Walrus, is cheating on her. And with all the world waiting for the show, the assorted co-stars must contend with drug addiction, extortion, robbery, disease, drug dealing, and murder. Meanwhile the love between two of the stars is threatened by Trevor the Rat, who wishes to exploit the young starlet for use in his porno movie.

Cast

Stuart DevenieSebastian / Dr. Quack / Daisy the Cow / Sandy the Chicken (voice)
Mark HadlowHeidi / Robert / Barry the Bulldog (voice)
Brian SergentWynyard the Frog / Trevor the Rat / The Fly (voice)
Ross Jolly(voice)
Peter Vere-JonesBletch / Arfur the Worm (voice)
Mark WrightSid the Elephant / The Cockroach / Louie the Fish (voice)

