Heidi, the star of the "Meet The Feebles Variety Hour" discovers her lover Bletch, The Walrus, is cheating on her. And with all the world waiting for the show, the assorted co-stars must contend with drug addiction, extortion, robbery, disease, drug dealing, and murder. Meanwhile the love between two of the stars is threatened by Trevor the Rat, who wishes to exploit the young starlet for use in his porno movie.
|Stuart Devenie
|Sebastian / Dr. Quack / Daisy the Cow / Sandy the Chicken (voice)
|Mark Hadlow
|Heidi / Robert / Barry the Bulldog (voice)
|Brian Sergent
|Wynyard the Frog / Trevor the Rat / The Fly (voice)
|Ross Jolly
|(voice)
|Peter Vere-Jones
|Bletch / Arfur the Worm (voice)
|Mark Wright
|Sid the Elephant / The Cockroach / Louie the Fish (voice)
